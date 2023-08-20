Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Snap by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Snap by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Snap by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Snap Stock Up 1.5 %

SNAP stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,430,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,463,627 shares of company stock valued at $25,268,681. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

