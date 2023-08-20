Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,367,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.09.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $350.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

