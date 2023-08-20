StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

CB stock opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

