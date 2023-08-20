Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $354,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YJUN. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $17,597,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2,601.9% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 792,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 150,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 126,173 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

YJUN stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

