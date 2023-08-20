Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $436,000 in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $786.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

