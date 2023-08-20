Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 1,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $138.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after buying an additional 633,236 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 522,821 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

