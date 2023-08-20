Jennifer Rock Sells 3,537 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $190,007.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $49.43 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

