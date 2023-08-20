Stifel Nicolaus Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $36.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.78 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

