Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $248,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $19.10 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

