Bank of America Lowers Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $69.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $63.45 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.42% and a net margin of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $5,025,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

