Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 48 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) by 378.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

