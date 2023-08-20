Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

