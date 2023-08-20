Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $215.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.42. The company has a market capitalization of $683.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

