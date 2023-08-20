Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $2.96 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 173,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Manitowoc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Manitowoc Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MTW opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

