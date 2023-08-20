MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $520.17 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

