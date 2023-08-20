Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1,133.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,448 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $74.25 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

