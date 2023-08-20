Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

