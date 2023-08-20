Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,408 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

