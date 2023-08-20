Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,244,496. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.