Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.