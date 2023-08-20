Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,263 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Simulations Plus worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,397,930.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,812.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,351 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.29 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.56 million, a PE ratio of 90.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

