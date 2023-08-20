Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,286 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

