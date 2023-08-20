Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

NYSE C opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

