Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,629,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $199.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

