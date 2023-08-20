Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

