Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,689 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

