Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 298,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 108.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,448,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

