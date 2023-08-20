Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.07.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

