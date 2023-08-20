Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 429 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

UPS stock opened at $171.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

