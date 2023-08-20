Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $107.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

