Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,578 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 665.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.