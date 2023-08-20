Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.