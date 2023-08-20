Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

AXP stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

