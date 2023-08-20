Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

