Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,901 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $20,823,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 380,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,210,000 after purchasing an additional 329,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 317,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

