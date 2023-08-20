Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $461,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

