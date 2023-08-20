2,797 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

EQT opened at $43.47 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

