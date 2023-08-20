Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,533 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

