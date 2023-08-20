The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

