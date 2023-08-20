11,004 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,897,000 after buying an additional 116,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,609,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,369,000 after buying an additional 514,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

