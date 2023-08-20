First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $181.91 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,057. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.