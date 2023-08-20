8,013 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Masco by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.