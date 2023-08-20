JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Decreased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,601,000. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 209,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,414,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,331,000 after buying an additional 27,387 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 76,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

