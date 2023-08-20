WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.