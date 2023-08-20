Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,287 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $91,288,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

