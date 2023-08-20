2,597 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after acquiring an additional 380,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $155.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $205.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.