Swiss National Bank Has $57.18 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $57,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 53,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 76.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 1.0 %

LKQ opened at $52.39 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

