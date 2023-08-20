WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 114 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $670.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $706.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

