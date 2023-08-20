WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $148,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

LHX opened at $181.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.03. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

