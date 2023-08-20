WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,465 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 53.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $1,735,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

